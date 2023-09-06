Prudential PLC Takes $850,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
NYSEARCA VEU opened at $53.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.51 and a 200-day moving average of $53.90. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $43.06 and a 1-year high of $56.63.
About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
