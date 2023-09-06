Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,093 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in CGI were worth $4,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CGI by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,600,000 after purchasing an additional 15,451 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CGI during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of CGI by 212.6% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 292,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,196,000 after purchasing an additional 199,239 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of CGI by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 940,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of CGI by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 49.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CGI in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:GIB opened at $102.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CGI Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.23 and a 52-week high of $107.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.93.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.25%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

