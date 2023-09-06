Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 32.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,205 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $4,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco purchased a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in PACCAR by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in PACCAR by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $81.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $54.64 and a 12 month high of $90.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.43. The stock has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.15. PACCAR had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $8.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 15.51%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.57.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $511,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,163.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $511,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,163.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $2,065,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,049,438.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,059 shares of company stock worth $7,401,818. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

