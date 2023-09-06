Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Stock Position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.18% of Materion worth $4,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTRN. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Materion in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Materion by 948.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Materion in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Materion by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Materion by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Materion alerts:

Materion Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MTRN opened at $105.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Materion Co. has a 12 month low of $64.89 and a 12 month high of $123.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.95. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.10.

Materion Dividend Announcement

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.02. Materion had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $398.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Materion Co. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Materion’s payout ratio is 11.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTRN has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Materion in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. CL King increased their price objective on shares of Materion from $128.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Materion in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Materion from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MTRN

Insider Activity at Materion

In other Materion news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.11, for a total value of $34,275.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,034,018.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Materion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.