Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $3.86 Million Stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 231,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,934 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $3,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 15,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

CVBF opened at $17.75 on Wednesday. CVB Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.32.

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a net margin of 39.70% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $132.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

In related news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. bought 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.52 per share, for a total transaction of $3,220,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have bought 167,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,256,198. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVBF has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of CVB Financial to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of CVB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

