Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $3.97 Million Holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,448 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,287 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.18% of Matson worth $3,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Matson by 35.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,771 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 8.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Matson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Matson by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matson Stock Down 5.3 %

Matson stock opened at $84.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Matson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.51 and a 12-month high of $97.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.76 and its 200 day moving average is $73.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.22.

Matson Increases Dividend

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26. Matson had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $773.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.49 EPS. Matson’s quarterly revenue was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MATX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Matson from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Matson from $73.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matson

In other Matson news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $51,731.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,658.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Matson news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 10,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total transaction of $774,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,681,303.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 678 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $51,731.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,276 shares in the company, valued at $936,658.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,538 shares of company stock valued at $3,453,533. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Matson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

