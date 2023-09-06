Public Sector Pension Investment Board Makes New $3.96 Million Investment in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 130,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,959,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 192,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,843,000 after purchasing an additional 135,900 shares during the last quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 400.6% during the 4th quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 5,113,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,607,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092,342 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 723,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,944,000 after acquiring an additional 318,942 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 10,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 661,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,064,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Down 1.6 %

NOG stock opened at $42.30 on Wednesday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.21 and a twelve month high of $43.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.08.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.14. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 55.68% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The business had revenue of $476.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOG has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, insider James B. Evans sold 1,000 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, insider James B. Evans sold 1,000 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bahram Akradi sold 110,291 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $4,624,501.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,088,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,291 shares of company stock valued at $6,212,167 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northern Oil and Gas Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

