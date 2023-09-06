Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 322,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,727 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.15% of SITE Centers worth $3,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 206.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SITE Centers in the first quarter worth $76,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 90.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in SITE Centers in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in SITE Centers in the first quarter worth $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $159,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,046.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Price Performance

SITC opened at $13.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.57. SITE Centers Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $14.63.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.16 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 21.07%. SITE Centers’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point raised their price target on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on SITE Centers in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on SITE Centers from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

