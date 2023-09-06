Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 1,240 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.15% of LGI Homes worth $4,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in LGI Homes by 3,111.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $962,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in LGI Homes by 20.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of LGI Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $77.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.25.

LGI Homes Stock Performance

NASDAQ LGIH opened at $116.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.76. LGI Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.61 and a fifty-two week high of $141.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 8.49.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $645.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.05 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 12.30%. LGI Homes’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LGI Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.