Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 1,859 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.16% of Walker & Dunlop worth $4,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, HST Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter worth $1,397,000. Institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $1,671,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 197,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,463,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 16,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total transaction of $1,452,529.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,949,517.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $1,671,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 197,000 shares in the company, valued at $16,463,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,084 shares of company stock valued at $3,223,809 in the last three months. 5.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Walker & Dunlop Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WD opened at $84.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.93. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a one year low of $61.06 and a one year high of $103.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.42.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $272.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.99 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.29%.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans.

Featured Stories

