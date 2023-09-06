Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 2,987 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 86,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,987 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $4,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KTB. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the first quarter valued at about $458,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $812,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the first quarter worth about $3,192,000.

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.29.

Shares of KTB stock opened at $43.46 on Wednesday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.46 and a 1 year high of $53.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.51. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.12.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $616.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.52 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 82.45% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 53.19%.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

