Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 4,932 Shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,932 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.18% of Frontdoor worth $3,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Frontdoor by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Frontdoor by 359.1% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Frontdoor by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,480,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,261,000 after purchasing an additional 267,465 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Frontdoor by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 9,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Frontdoor by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 799,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,301,000 after purchasing an additional 26,449 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FTDR shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Fiarman sold 1,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total transaction of $57,065.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FTDR opened at $32.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.61. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.06 and a 52-week high of $38.97. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.72.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.32. Frontdoor had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 187.58%. The company had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Frontdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

