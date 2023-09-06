Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 57,279 Shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) by 21.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 204,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,279 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in RXO were worth $4,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXO. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in RXO in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in RXO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in RXO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. bought a new position in RXO in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its position in RXO by 752.2% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RXO stock opened at $17.57 on Wednesday. RXO, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.75 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.13. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion and a PE ratio of 159.70.

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. RXO had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $963.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that RXO, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of RXO from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of RXO in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of RXO in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens lowered their price objective on RXO from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on RXO from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

