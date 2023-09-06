Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) PT Lowered to $69.00

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PEG. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.38.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PEG

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

NYSE PEG traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $58.91. 242,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,381,359. The company has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.67. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $69.27.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 23.99%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $262,625.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,723,261.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $520,369.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,431,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $262,625.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,572 shares in the company, valued at $7,723,261.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,442 shares of company stock worth $795,147 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Public Service Enterprise Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 306,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,084,000 after purchasing an additional 33,063 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 592,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 40,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 39,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. 72.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.