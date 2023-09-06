Quantum (QUA) Price Up 99.9% This Week

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $11.20 and approximately $238.41 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded 99.9% higher against the dollar. One Quantum token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00006838 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00021140 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00017661 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00015345 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,738.45 or 1.00051760 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum (QUA) is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000002 USD and is up 99.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $83.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

