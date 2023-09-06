Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Takes $8.13 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 52,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,125,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peak Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 748,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,071,000 after acquiring an additional 6,836 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 903,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,050,000 after acquiring an additional 161,687 shares during the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 721,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,876,000 after acquiring an additional 82,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,105,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,247,000 after acquiring an additional 17,440 shares during the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $160.86 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.39 and its 200 day moving average is $161.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.11 and a 52 week high of $181.04. The stock has a market cap of $418.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 96.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.65.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,163 shares of company stock worth $7,928,856 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

