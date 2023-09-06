Radio Caca Trading Down 3.6% This Week (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. Radio Caca has a market cap of $31.75 million and $2.08 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003114 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000091 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00007261 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,464,574,833 tokens. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

