Redrow plc (LON:RDW) Receives GBX 550.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Redrow plc (LON:RDW – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 550.50 ($6.95).

RDW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.58) price target on shares of Redrow in a report on Monday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Redrow from GBX 650 ($8.21) to GBX 643 ($8.12) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Redrow from GBX 440 ($5.56) to GBX 370 ($4.67) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 4th.

LON:RDW opened at GBX 459.80 ($5.81) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 848.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 477.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 485.21. Redrow has a twelve month low of GBX 367.40 ($4.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 558.50 ($7.05). The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquiring land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

