Relativity Acquisition (NASDAQ:RACY) Trading Down 15.8%

Relativity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RACY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 15.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.14 and last traded at $12.28. Approximately 46,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 94,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.59.

Relativity Acquisition Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.28.

Get Relativity Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Relativity Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Relativity Acquisition by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Relativity Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $378,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Relativity Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $646,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Relativity Acquisition by 1,072.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 370,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 339,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Relativity Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,830,000. Institutional investors own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Relativity Acquisition Company Profile

Relativity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the cannabis industry. Relativity Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Relativity Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relativity Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.