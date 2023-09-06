Relativity Acquisition (NASDAQ:RACYU) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Relativity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RACYU – Get Free Report) were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.65 and last traded at $12.99. Approximately 900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 9,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

Relativity Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Relativity Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Relativity Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,747,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Relativity Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,035,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Relativity Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,453,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relativity Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,511,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Relativity Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000.

Relativity Acquisition Company Profile

Relativity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the cannabis industry. Relativity Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

