Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 627.89 ($7.93).
RTO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 665 ($8.40) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 640 ($8.08) to GBX 740 ($9.35) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 650 ($8.21) to GBX 700 ($8.84) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.46) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Monday, July 3rd.
Rentokil Initial Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of LON:RTO opened at GBX 578.11 ($7.30) on Wednesday. Rentokil Initial has a 12 month low of GBX 458 ($5.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 663.80 ($8.38). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 608.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 600.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.62. The firm has a market cap of £14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,881.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.42.
Rentokil Initial Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a GBX 2.75 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio is 6,666.67%.
Rentokil Initial Company Profile
Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.
