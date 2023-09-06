Reviewing Cool (NYSE:CLCO) & International Seaways (NYSE:INSW)

Cool (NYSE:CLCO – Get Free Report) and International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

Cool pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.8%. International Seaways pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. International Seaways pays out 3.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. International Seaways has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Get Cool alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cool and International Seaways’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cool $190.69 million 2.91 $85.74 million N/A N/A International Seaways $864.66 million 2.36 $387.89 million $13.26 3.15

Profitability

International Seaways has higher revenue and earnings than Cool.

This table compares Cool and International Seaways’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cool N/A N/A N/A International Seaways 57.03% 42.76% 24.88%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.7% of Cool shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.1% of International Seaways shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of International Seaways shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Cool and International Seaways, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cool 0 0 1 0 3.00 International Seaways 0 0 4 0 3.00

International Seaways has a consensus price target of $59.20, suggesting a potential upside of 41.86%. Given International Seaways’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe International Seaways is more favorable than Cool.

Summary

International Seaways beats Cool on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cool

(Get Free Report)

Cool Company Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and management of liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs) that provides supply chain support solutions for energy industry. The company owns and operates a fleet of LNGCs, including tri-fuel diesel electric vessels; and floating storage and regasification units for third parties. Cool Company Ltd. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About International Seaways

(Get Free Report)

International Seaways, Inc. owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities. The company was formerly known as OSG International, Inc. and changed its name to International Seaways, Inc. in October 2016. International Seaways, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Cool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.