Reviewing VinFast Auto (VFS) & Its Peers

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS) is one of 688 publicly-traded companies in the "Holding & other investment offices" industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare VinFast Auto to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

VinFast Auto has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VinFast Auto’s competitors have a beta of 0.06, indicating that their average share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.1% of VinFast Auto shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.2% of VinFast Auto shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio VinFast Auto N/A $12.02 million 145.17 VinFast Auto Competitors $1.38 billion $30.26 million 49.98

This table compares VinFast Auto and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

VinFast Auto’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than VinFast Auto. VinFast Auto is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares VinFast Auto and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VinFast Auto N/A -43.68% 2.24% VinFast Auto Competitors -57.30% -66.05% -1.29%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for VinFast Auto and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VinFast Auto 0 0 0 0 N/A VinFast Auto Competitors 111 587 864 15 2.50

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 39.02%. Given VinFast Auto’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe VinFast Auto has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

VinFast Auto beats its competitors on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

VinFast Auto Company Profile

VinFast Auto Ltd., an automotive manufacturer, engages in Automobiles and E-scooter related business in Vietnam and the United States. The company operates through Automobiles, E-scooter, Spare Parts, and Aftermarket Services segments. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses. The E-scooter segment provides design, development, manufacturing, and sales of e-scooters. The Spare Parts, and Aftermarket Services segment engages in sale of spare parts and aftermarket services for automobiles and e-scooters. VinFast Auto Ltd. is based in Hai Phong City, Vietnam. The company operates as a subsidiary of Vingroup Joint Stock Company.

