Reviewing Viper Networks (OTCMKTS:VPER) and International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI)

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) and Viper Networks (OTCMKTS:VPER – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares International Money Express and Viper Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Money Express 9.33% 43.09% 13.78% Viper Networks N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares International Money Express and Viper Networks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Money Express $546.80 million 1.14 $57.33 million $1.51 11.66 Viper Networks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

International Money Express has higher revenue and earnings than Viper Networks.

International Money Express has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viper Networks has a beta of -0.06, suggesting that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.8% of International Money Express shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Viper Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of International Money Express shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for International Money Express and Viper Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Money Express 0 1 2 0 2.67 Viper Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A

International Money Express presently has a consensus target price of $30.75, suggesting a potential upside of 74.62%. Given International Money Express’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe International Money Express is more favorable than Viper Networks.

Summary

International Money Express beats Viper Networks on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc., through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards. It provides services through sending and paying agents and company-operated stores, as well as through online and Internet-enabled mobile devices. International Money Express, Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Viper Networks

Viper Networks, Inc. manufactures and distributes LED lighting products. The company provides CyberGrab; Vnet, a communication application; Viper unified communications platform for carriers and providers; VRoom; parking lot lightings system; and solar power and telecom systems, as well as intelligent lighting solutions with camera, sensor, and wireless technologies. Its products are used in street, roadway, security, parking lot, and billboard lighting. Viper Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Troy, Michigan.

