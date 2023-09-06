Reviewing Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI) & FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR)

FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Free Report) and Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for FONAR and Vivani Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get FONAR alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FONAR 0 0 0 0 N/A Vivani Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vivani Medical has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 621.65%. Given Vivani Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vivani Medical is more favorable than FONAR.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FONAR 10.63% 8.39% 6.25% Vivani Medical N/A -44.95% -35.23%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares FONAR and Vivani Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

46.1% of FONAR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.4% of Vivani Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of FONAR shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 55.6% of Vivani Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

FONAR has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivani Medical has a beta of 2.64, suggesting that its share price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FONAR and Vivani Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FONAR $97.59 million 1.09 $12.44 million N/A N/A Vivani Medical N/A N/A -$13.89 million ($0.39) -2.49

FONAR has higher revenue and earnings than Vivani Medical.

Summary

FONAR beats Vivani Medical on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FONAR

(Get Free Report)

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services. It provides Upright MRI scanner that allows patients to be scanned in weight-bearing conditions, such as standing, sitting, bending, or lying down. The company offers non-medical management, including administrative services, billing and collection services, credentialing services, contract negotiations, compliance consulting, purchasing IT services, hiring, conducting interviews, training, supervision and management of non-medical personnel, storage of medical records, office space, equipment, repair maintenance services, accounting, assistance with compliance matters, and development and implementation of practice growth and marketing strategies. The company owns and operates 5 diagnostic imaging facilities in Florida; and manages 41 MRI scanning facilities, including 26 facilities located in New York and 15 facilities located in Florida. The company markets its scanners to private diagnostic imaging centers and hospitals. The company was incorporated in 1978 and is based in Melville, New York.

About Vivani Medical

(Get Free Report)

Vivani Medical, Inc., a clinical stage company, develops various implants that treat chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. It engages in developing a portfolio of miniature drug implants to deliver minimally fluctuating drug profiles; and implantable visual prostheses devices to deliver useful artificial vision to blind individuals. The company is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Receive News & Ratings for FONAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FONAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.