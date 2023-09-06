Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC reduced its stake in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 118,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Rithm Capital in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RITM opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $10.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.88.

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.28. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Rithm Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.34%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RITM shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

