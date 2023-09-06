Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.38 Per Share

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.377 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Rogers Communications has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years. Rogers Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 38.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Rogers Communications to earn $3.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.7%.

RCI stock opened at $40.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.37. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of $36.23 and a fifty-two week high of $50.16.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Free Report ) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 8.92%. As a group, analysts forecast that Rogers Communications will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on RCI. TheStreet lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCI. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 10.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,982 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the second quarter valued at $215,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the second quarter valued at $9,735,000. Zeno Research LLC raised its position in Rogers Communications by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zeno Research LLC now owns 327,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,959,000 after buying an additional 179,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Rogers Communications by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,862,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $130,627,000 after buying an additional 742,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

