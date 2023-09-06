Rogers Communications Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (TSE:RCI.A)

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.A – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 7th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

Shares of RCI.A opened at C$56.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 399.46, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.65. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of C$52.00 and a twelve month high of C$68.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$59.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$62.29. The firm has a market cap of C$6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

