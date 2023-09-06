Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Gap Up to $83.73

Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $83.73, but opened at $92.89. Roku shares last traded at $92.99, with a volume of 7,258,577 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Roku from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Roku from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Roku from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Roku from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.30.

Get Roku alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Roku

Roku Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 1.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $847.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.65 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 25.15% and a negative net margin of 20.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 5,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total value of $521,842.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,199,355.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 5,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total transaction of $521,842.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at $7,199,355.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $27,804.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,905.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roku

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Roku during the 1st quarter worth approximately $955,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Roku by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Roku by 32.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 8.6% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.