Roots (ROO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Roots (TSE:ROO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, September 12th.

Roots (TSE:ROO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$41.50 million for the quarter.

Roots Stock Performance

