Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (RMT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 8th

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th.
Royce Micro-Cap Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.8% annually over the last three years.
Royce Micro-Cap Trust Price Performance
Shares of RMT stock opened at $8.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.70. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $9.86.
Institutional Trading of Royce Micro-Cap Trust
Royce Micro-Cap Trust Company Profile
Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Royce Micro-Cap Trust
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- These 5 Dividend Aristocrats are Quality Stocks for AI Investing
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- 3 Reasons Oshkosh Stock Is Headed to New Heights
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- The 3 Stocks To Play China’s Return To Travel
Receive News & Ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.