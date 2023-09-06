Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (RMT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 8th

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.8% annually over the last three years.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Price Performance

Shares of RMT stock opened at $8.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.70. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $9.86.

Institutional Trading of Royce Micro-Cap Trust

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 341,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 54,659 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 15.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 6,664 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 63.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 20,136 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 24.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 70,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 13,728 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 61.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 9,602 shares during the period. 25.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

