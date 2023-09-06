Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Declares $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th.

Royce Value Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years.

Royce Value Trust Stock Performance

Royce Value Trust stock opened at $13.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.50. Royce Value Trust has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $15.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royce Value Trust

About Royce Value Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Royce Value Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Royce Value Trust during the first quarter worth $153,000. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its position in Royce Value Trust by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 14,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

