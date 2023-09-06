Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Declares $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th.
Royce Value Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years.
Royce Value Trust Stock Performance
Royce Value Trust stock opened at $13.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.50. Royce Value Trust has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $15.37.
About Royce Value Trust
Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.
