Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.36

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.364 per share by the energy company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $4.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30.

Sabine Royalty Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 42.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of SBR stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.51. 7,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,682. The company has a market cap of $940.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.89. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $61.00 and a 1-year high of $91.10.

Sabine Royalty Trust ( NYSE:SBR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The energy company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.59 million for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 96.95% and a return on equity of 967.64%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,315 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 7.1% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,080 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 56.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,020 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $514,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,834 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sabine Royalty Trust in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

