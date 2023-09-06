Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SABR shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Sabre in a report on Friday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on Sabre from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sabre in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Sabre news, insider Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $501,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,867,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,373.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Ann J. Bruder purchased 25,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.33 per share, for a total transaction of $133,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 242,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,615.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $501,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,867,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,373.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 175,000 shares of company stock worth $936,250. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,266,198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $166,171,000 after purchasing an additional 332,077 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 17,863,053 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $110,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,515 shares in the last quarter. Discerene Group LP boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 15,521,610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,514,000 after purchasing an additional 7,328,251 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,780,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,952,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,127,000 after purchasing an additional 238,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Sabre stock opened at $5.37 on Wednesday. Sabre has a 52 week low of $2.99 and a 52 week high of $7.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.41 and a 200-day moving average of $4.09.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $737.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Sabre will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

