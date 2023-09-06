Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Holdings Reduced by Callodine Capital Management LP

Callodine Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Sanofi makes up approximately 5.5% of Callodine Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Callodine Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $18,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Sanofi by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,623,000 after acquiring an additional 105,046 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 12.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 45.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Sanofi by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,402,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC began coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.75.

Shares of Sanofi stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $52.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,213. The company has a market capitalization of $132.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.57. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $36.91 and a 52-week high of $57.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.47 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 16.07%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

