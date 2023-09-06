SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lowered its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 34.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,807 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 148,076 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned approximately 0.26% of SBA Communications worth $73,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in SBA Communications by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 54.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $306.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $329.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.06.

Insider Activity at SBA Communications

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total value of $85,070.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,949,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBA Communications Trading Down 1.6 %

SBA Communications stock traded down $3.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,107. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $214.51 and a 1 year high of $334.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 47.71 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $227.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.80.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $678.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.87 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.71% and a negative return on equity of 9.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 73.12%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

