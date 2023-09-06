SDI Limited (ASX:SDI) Declares $0.02 Final Dividend

SDI Limited (ASX:SDI – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share on Thursday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th.

SDI Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.11.

SDI Company Profile

SDI Limited engages in the research and development, manufacture, and marketing of dental restorative materials, whitening systems, and other dental materials in Australia. It provides adhesives, alloys, cement, composites, etchants, glass ionomers, sealants, and tooth desensitizing agents and whitening products, as well as equipment and accessories.

