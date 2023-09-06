SDI Limited (ASX:SDI) Declares $0.02 Final Dividend

SDI Limited (ASX:SDI – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share on Thursday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th.
SDI Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.11.
SDI Company Profile
