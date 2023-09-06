Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.12

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.12 and traded as high as $5.45. Seanergy Maritime shares last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 30,800 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th.

Get Seanergy Maritime alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $28.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.39 million. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 2.78%. Analysts forecast that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Seanergy Maritime Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. Seanergy Maritime’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHIP. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Seanergy Maritime by 290.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,827,275 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,300 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the 4th quarter worth $364,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the 4th quarter worth $177,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter worth $473,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter worth $459,000. 7.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is an international shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on the owning and management of a fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Recommended Stories

