Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Free Report) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,795 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Exscientia worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Exscientia during the first quarter valued at about $806,000. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Exscientia by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd now owns 859,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Exscientia by 29.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 28,681 shares during the period. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd purchased a new stake in Exscientia in the first quarter worth $338,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exscientia by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 6,669 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Exscientia in a report on Friday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Exscientia in a report on Monday, July 31st.

NASDAQ:EXAI traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.65. 214,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,890. Exscientia plc has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $683.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.49.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.04. Exscientia had a negative net margin of 685.82% and a negative return on equity of 31.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 million. On average, analysts expect that Exscientia plc will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

