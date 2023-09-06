Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Has $644,000 Stock Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,328,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,138,801,000 after purchasing an additional 190,183 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 349,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,780,000 after acquiring an additional 11,054 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HZNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.71.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Performance

Shares of HZNP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.52. 1,072,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,309,703. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.95. The company has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.77, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.05. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $59.59 and a twelve month high of $115.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. Its portfolio comprises 12 medicines in the areas of rare diseases, gout, ophthalmology, and inflammation.

