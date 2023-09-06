Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Sells 80 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in argenx were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of argenx by 236.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 630,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,788,000 after acquiring an additional 443,217 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in argenx by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,032,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,748,000 after purchasing an additional 416,813 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in argenx by 185.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 297,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,966,000 after purchasing an additional 193,353 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,769,000 after purchasing an additional 133,200 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of argenx by 62.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 334,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,366,000 after buying an additional 128,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

argenx Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARGX traded up $3.02 on Wednesday, hitting $517.02. 61,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,216. argenx SE has a 52 week low of $333.07 and a 52 week high of $550.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $473.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $414.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69). argenx had a negative net margin of 47.28% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. The business had revenue of $281.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.81) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that argenx SE will post -5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARGX shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on argenx from $460.00 to $566.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on argenx in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $436.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on argenx from $545.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on argenx from $606.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of argenx in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.73.

argenx Company Profile

(Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

