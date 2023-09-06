Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZLAB. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Zai Lab by 138.4% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 45,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 26,250 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,587,000 after acquiring an additional 231,759 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Zai Lab by 1.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 43.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZLAB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Thursday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Zai Lab from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Zai Lab from $75.00 to $62.50 in a report on Monday, June 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ ZLAB traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.84. The company had a trading volume of 136,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,136. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.12. Zai Lab Limited has a 12 month low of $20.98 and a 12 month high of $53.95.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.51). Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 156.07% and a negative return on equity of 38.48%. The firm had revenue of $68.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. Its commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

