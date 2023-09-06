Sei Investments Co. Acquires 20,222 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 119,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,222 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.27% of EastGroup Properties worth $19,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EGP. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the first quarter worth $354,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the first quarter worth $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 10.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in EastGroup Properties in the first quarter valued at about $12,520,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,172,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,254,651,000 after acquiring an additional 133,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock opened at $174.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.70. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.47 and a 52-week high of $188.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 46.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

In other EastGroup Properties news, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.25, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,288 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on EastGroup Properties from $198.00 to $218.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on EastGroup Properties from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.60.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

