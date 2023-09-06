Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 176,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,422 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $20,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 15,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 6.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.1% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Stock Performance

PAYX opened at $121.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.09 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.74.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,208. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total transaction of $1,258,491.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,200,825.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 221,916 shares of company stock valued at $26,789,753. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.12.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Paychex

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.