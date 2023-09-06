Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.13% of Lamb Weston worth $20,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LW. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 330.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on LW. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $652,310.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,597.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $96.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.47. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.54. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.91 and a 12-month high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 84.65%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.18%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

