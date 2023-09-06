Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 306.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,100 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.32% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $21,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 3,064.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 7,064 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 836,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on INSP. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $363.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $371.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.00.

NYSE INSP opened at $234.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $273.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.11. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.62 and a fifty-two week high of $330.00.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $151.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.47 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 7.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.84, for a total transaction of $172,898.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,585,304.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,232 shares of company stock valued at $1,315,808. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

