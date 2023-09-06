Sei Investments Co. Buys 209,237 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 354.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 268,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,237 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in PDD were worth $20,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC increased its position in PDD by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in PDD by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in PDD by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of PDD by 70.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in shares of PDD by 3.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

PDD Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ PDD opened at $101.06 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. PDD Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.80 and a fifty-two week high of $106.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $10.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $3.17. PDD had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 24.93%. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDD has been the topic of several research reports. Nomura upped their target price on PDD from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 29th. TheStreet raised PDD from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PDD from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on PDD from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on PDD from $107.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.75.

PDD Company Profile

(Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

