Sei Investments Co. Buys 3,540 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.13% of FactSet Research Systems worth $20,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,733,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 15.8% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 3,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,791,000 after buying an additional 37,798 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,304,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 48.7% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on FDS. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $424.00 to $419.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. SpectralCast reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $461.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $438.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.78, for a total value of $1,316,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,618,618.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of FDS opened at $432.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $377.89 and a 1-year high of $474.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $421.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $411.72.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.17. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $529.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.07 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

