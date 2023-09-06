Sei Investments Co. Buys 72,246 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,246 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Fastenal worth $18,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Fastenal by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Fastenal by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 67,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 48,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $56.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.15. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $43.73 and a 52-week high of $59.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.16.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Stephens downgraded Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.53 per share, with a total value of $28,765.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,850.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.53 per share, with a total value of $28,765.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,850.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $1,123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

