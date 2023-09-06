Sei Investments Co. Buys 841,019 Shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) by 78.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,908,806 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 841,019 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.40% of KT worth $21,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in KT by 20.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KT by 16.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation raised its holdings in shares of KT by 249.1% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 219,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 156,576 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KT in the first quarter valued at about $493,000. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KT in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,027,000. 20.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KT opened at $12.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.74. KT Co. has a twelve month low of $11.04 and a twelve month high of $14.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.76.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KT in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

